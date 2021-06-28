 Skip to main content
Speaker McCutcheon won't seek reelection in 2022
Speaker McCutcheon won't seek reelection in 2022

Alabama Legislature

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon looks on during debate on the last day of the regular session at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery on Monday May 17. 

 Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP

MONTGOMERY — Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Monday he will not seek reelection next year.

McCutcheon, 68, said in a statement that he is stepping away from politics to spend time with his family and to do some traveling with his wife.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as speaker, but after four terms it’s time to go home,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon, a Republican from Monrovia, is a former police officer and crisis negotiator. He was first elected to the House in 2006. He served as the chairman of the influential House Rules Committee, which decides what bills come up for debate, from 2012 to 2016.

McCutcheon came to the helm of the House at a time that the state was being battered by scandals.

McCutcheon was selected as speaker in 2016 to replace former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who was removed from office after being convicted on ethics charges.

In his statement, McCutcheon noted that it was “a difficult time to say the least.”

A year later in 2017, the House of Representatives began impeachment hearings against then-Gov. Robert Bentley. Bentley later resigned.

“I have nothing but respect and admiration for every member of the House,” McCutcheon said. “We’ve had our political disagreements, but it was never personal, and I will treasure my days in the House for the rest of my life.”

A new speaker will be selected in the organizational session in 2023.

