After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Olympics Alabama State Games are set to take place in a few weeks at Troy University.

“The athletes are very excited to be returning to Troy,” Herbs Reeves, Dean of Students at Troy, said in a press release. “Not only would we extend an invitation for students and community members to participate in the special ceremonies, but volunteers are very important in order to make this event a success."

Nearly 1,000 athletes, around 250 with coaches and chaperones, are expected to compete in the games on May 19-21. This is the 11th time Special Olympians have competed at Troy and this year is the 14th State Games. "Rise with Us" is the theme for this year's games.

Festivities kick off on Friday, May 19, with a law enforcement torch run in which officers from across the state will bring the torch into Troy around 2 p.m. After the torch run, an open ceremony will take place inside Trojan Arena at 7 p.m. A parade for athletes, special welcomes, and entertainment make up the ceremony.

Competitions get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, and ten sports will be conducted on both the Troy campus and at a variety of venues in the city. Sporting events include swimming, gymnastics, equestrian, bowling, track and field, bocce, cheerleading, powerlifting, paddle boarding and golf.

Closing ceremonies will be held later that night and feature a memorial service for athletes who have died in the past year. A victory dance will also be held during the ceremony.

To volunteer for the games, contact Reeves at 334-670-3203 or via email at specialolympics@troy.edu.

“We invite you to visit, cheer or volunteer to assist the athletes in having the best time ever. Your interest and help is greatly appreciated,” Reeves said.