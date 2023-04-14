Dothan's Leisure Services' department will host the Special Populations Tennis Tournament on Saturday, April 22, at Westgate Tennis Center.

The Special Pops Tennis Program is an adaptive tennis program specifically designed to share the sport of tennis with children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Programs are free of charge and are open to all skill levels. Year-round tennis instruction, league play, and tournament competition are included in the program.

An equally important aspect of the program is the opportunity special athletes get to build up confidence and life skills through social interaction with fellow athletes and the volunteers who run the programs.

Matches start at 9 a.m. and admission is free to the public. For more information about the event, contact Hubie Casey at 334-615-3790.