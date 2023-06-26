SpectraCare and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office remind everyone that this July 4 weekend when you are under the influence you could also be under arrest if you choose to drink and drive.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, many people do not realize how little alcohol it actually takes to impair driving. “The best way to stay safe and out of jail is to drive sober,” said Bynum. SpectraCare and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office have worked together on many projects in the past and this July 4 finds them partnering to hold DUI Checkpoints to make sure the county’s roads are safe.

Bynum said that being placed under arrest is one of the lesser consequences of driving while impaired. “People need to think about how their family would feel getting a knock on their door from me or one of my deputies because their loved one died or killed someone in a drunk driving crash. A crash that would have never happened if they had just made the decision to drive sober.”

Ashley Shasteen, SpectraCare Prevention Coordinator, said the purpose of a checkpoint is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Deputies working the checkpoint will not only be checking for impaired drivers they will distribute information reminding all drivers about the consequences of impaired driving, the dangers of underage drinking and substance use treatment resources. Shasteen said it’s also important for everyone to know some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may impair driving. “If the bottle says, “do not drive or operate heavy machinery, then don’t drive or operate heavy machinery” Always follow directions for use and heed the warning labels on medications.

According to countyhealthrankings.org, the Alabama state average for impaired driving deaths in 2020 was 26% while Dale County averaged 22%.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office and SpectraCare are committed to reducing this rate through the implementation of projects such as the DUI checkpoints and others throughout the year.