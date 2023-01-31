 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spivack talks free market economics at Dale GOP meeting

Spivak talks free market economics at Dale GOP meeting

From left, are Dale County Coroner John Cawley, author Loren Spivack, Lael Walding, Ozark City Councilwoman Leah Harlow and Dale County Republican Committee Chairman Nicholas J. Bull.

 COURTESY PHOTO

OZARK-Author Loren Spivack, called the “Free Market Warrior,” was keynote speaker at the January Dale County Republican Committee meeting held at Hoppergrass Restaurant here.

Spivack was born and raised in Massachusetts and spent most of his adult life in New York City. Before becoming active in politics, he worked for several non-profits and as a management consultant for both profit and non-profit companies.

Spivack founded “Free Market Warrior” in 2009 in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics. He also teaches and written books about free market economics in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics.

In other business at the meeting, committee member Lael Walding read from the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech in recognition of the day named in King’s honor.

