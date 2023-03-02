Organizers of the Spring Adult Softball League will hold a meeting for those interested on Wednesday, March 22, at the Westgate Softball Umpire Building, located at 201 Recreation Rd.

The meeting is for any softball teams that are looking to enter in a league or individuals who are looking to join a team. The leagues offered include Men's Open (18+), Open Co-ed (18+), Open Church (18+), and Senior League (50+).

Leagues will be determined by the number of participants. After they are determined, two weeks of practice will be held, and games will start on April 17. The cost for a team to enter is $403.

For more information about the leagues, contact Chad Daniels at 334-615-3781.