 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 killed over weekend in Birmingham
0 Comments
top story

6 killed over weekend in Birmingham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police lights generic.jpg

BIRMINGHAM — Six people were shot to death in Birmingham over the weekend, with police blaming a lack of concern for human life for the killings.

David Desmond, 17, was found in a street with a fatal gunshot wound on Sunday night, the final victim in a deadly weekend in the city. The killing happened just hours after a 30-year-old man, Daontay Dawon Jarrett, was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Four other people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Saturday, news outlets reported.

Police took several people into custody for questioning but didn't immediately announce charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Montgomery, 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Birmingham, police said four people were shot to death in separate incidents over the weekend, including three on Sunday. The dead included a 16-year-old boy killed Friday night.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith said the spate of killings happened despite what he described as progress fighting crime in the city of about 200,000.

“We have seen tremendous success so far this yea, by removing over 2,500 firearms from our streets, opening our real-time crime center and appropriating new technology to curtail crime, but we all know this is not enough,” he said in a statement.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said people were making quick decisions "that involve no respect for human life.”

The weekend slayings brought the city’s homicide total to 120 this year, al.com reported. Birmingham ended 2020 with 122 homicides, the highest number of killings in 25 years.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden decries high prescription costs: 'shame on us'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill meets with Trump, announcement coming in January
State and Regional News

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill meets with Trump, announcement coming in January

  • Updated

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill met with former president Donald Trump over the weekend, working on a project he said would likely be announced in January. Merrill met with Trump at his home and office at Mar-a-Lago in south Florida to discuss election integrity, transparency and accountability, as well as Alabama politics and even college football. The two also discussed an upcoming and ...

Alabama state retirees could get $300 bonus in 2022 under proposed bill
State and Regional News

Alabama state retirees could get $300 bonus in 2022 under proposed bill

  • Updated

The Alabama Legislature next year will consider at least one bonus bill for state retirees, who have not had a cost of living adjustment in almost 15 years. Legislation sponsored by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston would provide a one-time bonus of at least $300 to state employees, depending on their length of service. Those who retired before March 1, 2022 would be eligible. The bonus would also be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert