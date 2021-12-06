6 killed over weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM — Six people were shot to death in Birmingham over the weekend, with police blaming a lack of concern for human life for the killings.

David Desmond, 17, was found in a street with a fatal gunshot wound on Sunday night, the final victim in a deadly weekend in the city. The killing happened just hours after a 30-year-old man, Daontay Dawon Jarrett, was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Four other people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Saturday, news outlets reported.

Police took several people into custody for questioning but didn't immediately announce charges.

In Montgomery, 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Birmingham, police said four people were shot to death in separate incidents over the weekend, including three on Sunday. The dead included a 16-year-old boy killed Friday night.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith said the spate of killings happened despite what he described as progress fighting crime in the city of about 200,000.