Alabama athletes to march on Monday for social change

Alabama football players took to social media on Friday to announce they will march with coaches and players on Monday afternoon as a voice for social change.
The march is planned for 4 p.m. with players and coaches meeting at Foster Auditorium.
See the tweet from Alabama Running Back Najee Harris and Wide Receiver John Metchie III’s Instagram post below:
Alabama football – players and coaches – are marching from the Mal Moore Athletics Facility at 4 p.m. Monday to meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium. We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices.— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) August 29, 2020
