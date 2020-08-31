 Skip to main content
Alabama athletes to march on Monday for social change
Alabama football players took to social media on Friday to announce they will march with coaches and players on Monday afternoon as a voice for social change.

The march is planned for 4 p.m. with players and coaches meeting at Foster Auditorium.

See the tweet from Alabama Running Back Najee Harris and Wide Receiver John Metchie III’s Instagram post below:

John Metchie III Instagram post regarding march for social change at UofA
Today in history: Aug. 20

