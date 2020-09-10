Alabama church began campaign for 'Jesus 2020' that has gone nationwide

Back in July, several women who attend Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, a town about an hour and a half north of Dothan, got an idea to help make people feel included in church despite the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown.

Martha Sikes, an elementary school teacher, and Joyce Hubbard, a utilities manager, got their heads together and came up with an idea of using election-style campaign signs to catch attention.

Now, according to reports, the campaign for “Jesus 2020” has gone nationwide.

“We just decided we would start a campaign for Jesus, so people could see it and be a part of it,” Hubbard said.

Unlike politicians, Jesus can be trusted all the time, she said.

“He’s already the winner,” Hubbard said. “We want people to elect him to be the leader in their life. It’s not political, not denominational; we’re not trying to swing anyone’s votes.”

There are a lot of things in the world that are disheartening. We know that Jesus is the answer. He can solve everything. We’re totally focusing on him. It’s uplifting. It’s giving people something to focus on besides politics."