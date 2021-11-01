Alabama House approves new congressional district lines

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday approved new lines for the state's seven congressional districts.

Representatives approved the plan on a 65-38 vote with about 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to oppose the new boundary lines for the seven districts. The plan now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Some Democrats raised concerns that the process was rushed and that packs many Black voters into a single congressional district, preventing them from affecting elections in other districts. The handful of opposed Republicans expressed concern about various changes to the lines.

Republican Rep. Chris Pringle, the co-chairman of the redistricting committee and the sponsor of the districting plan, said that lawmakers were careful to comply with the Voting Rights Act and court rulings. He said they first drew the lines based on the existing map and population changes before calculating racial composition.

"It complies with the law. It complies with our guidelines to the committee. It's a good plan. It's a fair plan. It's an equitable plan," Pringle, R-Mobile said.

Democrats have argued that Alabama, whose population is about 26% Black, should have a second congressional district with a significant African American or minority population.