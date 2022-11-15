 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama inmate dies after being assaulted in prison

Alabama Prisons

In this 2015 file photo, prisoners stand in a crowded lunch line during a prison tour at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala. 

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

BESSEMER — A 32-year-old man died Monday after being assaulted by another inmate at a state prison, authorities said.

Kenneth Earl Ray II was killed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after sustaining “sharp force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate,” according to the Jefferson County coroner's office. The death is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner said.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said Ray was the victim in an inmate-on-inmate assault. He was brought to the prison infirmary but could not be saved, she said. The prison system did not release any other details.

It is the second stabbing death at Donaldson within the last six weeks. Joseph Agee III was killed on Oct 3.

The Department of Justice has an ongoing lawsuit against the prison system claiming male prisoners face unconstitutional levels of violence and excessive force. The state has acknowledged problems in the prison system, but disputes the Justice Department's claims.

Ray was killed five months after a state board denied him parole. A judge in 2012 sentenced Ray, who had other robbery convictions, to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a gas station.

