 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama lawmakers begin session amid COVID surge, elections
0 Comments
alert top story

Alabama lawmakers begin session amid COVID surge, elections

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alabama State Capitol

Alabama State Capitol

MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers returned to Montgomery on Tuesday to begin the 2022 legislative session against a backdrop of rising coronavirus cases and looming elections, faced with major decisions including how to use the state's remaining pandemic relief funds.

Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan. The state received the first half in June and has $580 million remaining after steering $80 million to hospitals and nursing homes and $400 million on a controversial prison construction plan.

A key topic for the session will be how to use those remaining pandemic dollars.

Legislative leaders have said infrastructure projects — including broadband and sewer projects — are expected to be a spending priority in addition to financial relief for hospitals and nursing homes.

The governor's finance director stressed the need to make wise decisions with the money.

"Really the guiding principle on the (American Relief Plan) funds should be that the state invest those funds wisely, rather than spend them casually," Finance Director Bill Poole told lawmakers during budget hearings.

Key lawmakers said there are discussions with Gov. Kay Ivey about holding a special session to focus on the pandemic relief funds. A spokesperson for Ivey said last week that the governor "wants this to be an early priority for the Legislature."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State budgets, unlike in previous years, are seeing significant growth because of increases in sales and income tax collections. Lawmakers are expected to approve a pay raise for teachers and state employees, although the size of the raise is unclear. House Ways and Means General Fund Chairman Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said he expects lawmakers to debate potential raises of 3% to 4% for state employees.

Lawmakers are coming to the Alabama Statehouse as the state experiences a record jump in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. The Statehouse is open to the public, but some safety precautions have been put in place.

The 105-member Alabama House of Representatives is requiring masks in common areas such as hallways. Seating will be limited at Ivey's State of the State address.

House Republicans this year are pushing what they have dubbed the "Standing Tall for Alabama" agenda which includes legislation to do away with the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The backing increases the chances of approval for the proposal that has failed for several years in Montgomery. However, the proposal continues to face opposition from state sheriffs who say it will undermine public safety.

The House GOP agenda also includes anti-critical race theory legislation and the creation of a felony crime for assaulting a first-responder.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, called the GOP agenda a "waste of time" as the state continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gambling legislation to authorize a state lottery and several casinos is expected to be introduced in the Alabama Senate by Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican from Atmore. However, the outlook for the bill is unclear as lawmakers head to elections.

Lawmakers face primaries on May 24. An election-year session traditionally brings a flurry of legislation and resolutions that lawmakers believe will appeal to their voters. However, legislators also will feel pressure to finish up the session quickly in order to hit the campaign trail.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

K-food sparks latest Korean craze in U.S. amid pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Most common omicron symptoms include 1 unique symptom reported
State and Regional News

Most common omicron symptoms include 1 unique symptom reported

  • Updated

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...

Alabama posts one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in nation
State and Regional News

Alabama posts one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in nation

  • Updated

Alabama is now home to one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the nation, due to a surge in cases as the omicron variant spreads rapidly, but one expert says the state hasn’t yet hit its peak. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows 41% of tests performed over the last seven days have come back positive. Before Christmas that number had never risen above 25%, and in ...

Alabama House GOP supports repeal of pistol permit requirement
State and Regional News

Alabama House GOP supports repeal of pistol permit requirement

  • Updated

The Republican caucus in the Alabama House of Representatives released its agenda today for the 2022 legislative session, and it includes repealing the requirement for a permit to carry a handgun concealed or in a vehicle. The list of 14 proposals includes a ban on teaching critical race theory in public schools, increased penalties for participation in riots, exempting some personal property ...

Brooks claims he’s only Alabama GOP senate candidate ‘to vote against Doug Jones’
State and Regional News

Brooks claims he’s only Alabama GOP senate candidate ‘to vote against Doug Jones’

  • Updated

In the 2022 Republican contest for the U.S. Senate, the GOP ghosts of the 2017 special Senate election could surface. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville – who was a Republican candidate for the Senate five years ago, but who fell short during the GOP primary – said Monday that he is the only current Republican Senate candidate to “vote against Doug Jones” during an election outcome that led to ...

Mother let someone have sex with murdered 5-year-old for money, records state
State and Regional News

Mother let someone have sex with murdered 5-year-old for money, records state

  • Updated

The mother of a 5-year-old Georgia girl found slain in east Alabama two weeks ago agreed to accept payment for someone else having sex with her daughter, according to records made public Thursday. Authorities on Wednesday announced charges against 35-year-old Kristy Marie Siple, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, in the Dec. 13 slaying of Kamarie Holland. She is charged with murder during a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert