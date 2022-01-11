Alabama lawmakers begin session amid COVID surge, elections

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State budgets, unlike in previous years, are seeing significant growth because of increases in sales and income tax collections. Lawmakers are expected to approve a pay raise for teachers and state employees, although the size of the raise is unclear. House Ways and Means General Fund Chairman Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said he expects lawmakers to debate potential raises of 3% to 4% for state employees.

Lawmakers are coming to the Alabama Statehouse as the state experiences a record jump in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. The Statehouse is open to the public, but some safety precautions have been put in place.

The 105-member Alabama House of Representatives is requiring masks in common areas such as hallways. Seating will be limited at Ivey's State of the State address.

House Republicans this year are pushing what they have dubbed the "Standing Tall for Alabama" agenda which includes legislation to do away with the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The backing increases the chances of approval for the proposal that has failed for several years in Montgomery. However, the proposal continues to face opposition from state sheriffs who say it will undermine public safety.