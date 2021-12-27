 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
0 Comments
alert featured top story

Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, wears a face mask as he arrives for the the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on Monday in Washington. Fauci says the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel as coronavirus infections surge. To date the Biden administration has balked at the idea, anticipating legal entanglements. 

 Carolyn Kaster, AP

MONTGOMERY — Alabama is seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

Fifty-two of the state's 67 counties are now showing high levels of community transmission, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. During the last week, 18.2% of COVID-19 tests in the state have come back as positive.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks, rising from 540 new cases per day on Dec. 11 to 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 528 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday. That is up by nearly 200 over the last two weeks, but lower than during the previous two pandemic peaks, when there were as many as 3,000 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, and the state was seeing more than 4,000 new cases reported each day.

State health officials on Dec. 16 said Alabama had confirmed its first case of the swift-moving omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, last week said places with low vaccination rates will be faced with "crushing demand on the health care system" as omicron spreads, even if it isn't as deadly as earlier versions of the virus.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Poll shows close Alabama Senate race between Mo Brooks, Katie Britt
State and Regional News

Poll shows close Alabama Senate race between Mo Brooks, Katie Britt

  • Updated

A survey conducted over four days last week by the polling firm McLaughlin & Associates shows a close race between Congressman Mo Brooks and first-time candidate Katie Britt for the Republican nomination in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race. Asked which candidate they would vote for if the primary was held that day, 31.4% of respondents picked Brooks and 26.2% picked Britt. Former U.S. Army aviator ...

+3
Former ambassador Lindy Blanchard exits Senate race, enters GOP race for governor
State and Regional News

Former ambassador Lindy Blanchard exits Senate race, enters GOP race for governor

  • Updated

WETUMPKA — Lindy Blanchard, a nonprofit director, former ambassador and major financial supporter of former President Donald Trump, entered the gubernatorial race on Tuesday, hitting traditional Alabama Republican issues while sprinkling in the former president's name. In a 10-minute speech in downtown Wetumpka, Blanchard — who went by Lynda during her Senate campaign — said she would oppose ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert