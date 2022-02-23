Alabama Senate committee moves state employee pay raise forward

Alabama state employees would receive their largest pay raise in 15 years under a bill approved Wednesday by a Senate committee.

The bill by Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, would give a 4% cost of living adjustment for state employees beginning with the state’s next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

The raises would cost a total of $88 million the first year, according to the fiscal note by the Legislative Services Agency.

State employees have received COLAs three of the last four years after going almost a decade without one. If the raise approved by the committee Wednesday passes the Legislature, it would be the largest since a 5% raise in 2007.

Lawmakers struggled to make ends meet in the General Fund for years after the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009, but a stronger economy and growth in some tax revenues have improved the budget outlook the last few years.

Albritton is chair of the Senate General Fund committee, which approved the pay raise bill Thursday, along the General Fund budget bill and others related to the budget. The bills move to the Senate for further consideration.