You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama State Parks announces new, online camping reservation system coming in August
0 comments

Alabama State Parks announces new, online camping reservation system coming in August

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Alabama state parks new reservation system coming August 2020

Coming soon: Alabama State Parks announces new, user-friendly reservation system coming in August.

 Alabama State Parks

For folks who are ready to take some time to get out and go camping in Alabama either at a campsite or in a cabin, a new, user-friendly system will soon be ready to take your reservation.

Alabama State Parks has announced a transition to a new reservation system coming during August that will allow users to create custom accounts, view availability of camp sites and cabins for a year, multiple bookings, and reservation history information.

In preparation for the launch, online reservations will not be taken between Aug. 2 and Aug. 13 for campsites or camping cabins. To make a reservation or modify an existing reservation scheduled to arrive before Aug. 11, 2020, please call the park for assistance. Note: No reservations or modifications for campsite or camping cabins with arrival dates after Aug. 11, 2020 can be processed on the phone or online between Aug. 2 and the launch of the new system. These changes only relate to camping reservations. Lodge rooms, standard cabins(not camping cabins), chalets, and cottage reservations are not affected.

For more information, visit https://www.alapark.com/.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks calls out people who don't wear masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News