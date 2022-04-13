Alabama's State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home during his quarantine, according to an Alabama Department of Public Health statement released Wednesday.

Harris said he is fully vaccinated and recently received his second booster shot. He added he is experiencing only mild symptoms.

“While case numbers have declined recently in Alabama, this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our state,” Harris said. “The single best way to prevent serious illness or death is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Harris has spent the last two years in the forefront of the state’s pandemic response and addressed the public via multiple press conferences with Gov. Kay Ivey about Alabama’s COVID-19 mandates, vaccines and hospitalizations.

At this time, new COVID cases in Alabama are down to all-time lows after the omicron variant spiked cases at the first of the year.