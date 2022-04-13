ALEA’s temporary driver license office closure starts Monday

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will temporarily close its driver license examining offices statewide beginning this Monday, April 18, to install a new license system.

Plans are to reopen the offices on Tuesday, April 26, according to ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a news release.

In February, state officials announced the new ALEA Driver License System, known as LEADS, which will revitalize the current system that has been in place for nearly two decades.

“We understand that it may cause an inconvenience to some citizens that will not have full access of the Driver License Division’s resources and capabilities, but we assure everyone the result will be impressive, providing significant improvements for both citizens as well as Driver License employees across the state,” Taylor said.

According to the news release, during the temporary closure, ALEA driver license examiners will be available to administer Class D and CDL road skills tests. However, citizens who completed these tests will not be issued a copy of their license until offices are reopened. County offices will remain open during the transitional period but strictly for revenue and probate services.

Once LEADS is live, citizens will have access to a variety of new options and enhanced services such as allowing individuals the ability to pre-apply for an Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.

Taylor said LEADS is an example of ALEA’s commitment to improving customer service through the enhancement and utilization of technology, as well as focused communication, to effectively achieve the agency’s mission of providing quality service for all.

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Col. Jimmy Helms said, “The modernization of our driver license system has been one of the top priorities since the beginning of my administration, and I would like to take this opportunity to assure everyone this will be the first of many steps within ALEA’s plan to continue to enhance the driver license experience for all Alabamians.”

Helms added the upcoming driver license office closure may affect several industries and encouraged everyone to begin making preparations now to reduce the potential for any negative impacts.

For further information on LEADS and project updates, visit: alea.gov.