Auburn professor discusses Delta variants of COVID-19, outlines what to expect in coming months

In Alabama, we were becoming encouraged by the downward trend in COVID-19 diagnoses, hospitalizations and deaths. Over the past few weeks, there has been a small, but noticeable upward trend in cases and deaths. This underscores that we have a lot of people in our state who are still vulnerable.

Why are people hesitant about getting vaccinated?

In a poll conducted in the spring, there was reluctance among all groups, not just minorities, regarding the vaccine. About 49% of people who responded said they were somewhat or very unwilling to get the vaccine. People, particularly minorities, reported that they want the choice to get the vaccine rather than to feel like they are being targeted or forced to do so. There are some concerns in the Hispanic/Latino communities about deportation and cost.

However, the biggest reason is that they don’t think it has been studied enough, and they will get the vaccine when they feel it is safe. With the number of people who have been vaccinated in the U.S. and worldwide, I think it is really important that we start getting data from our vaccination efforts and providing that information to the public. With the real-world use, we should have much more data than a drug or vaccine usually has before it gets FDA approved to show to the public the efficacy and safety of these vaccines.

I think it is also important to provide people perspective about how long drugs and vaccines are traditionally studied before they are approved for use in the U.S. These surveys rarely if ever ask people how long the vaccine would have to be studied before they felt comfortable taking it, but I think most people would be surprised at the duration of most clinical trials—they often do not last as long as most people would think. Unfortunately, we don’t do a great job of explaining the process very well to those outside of health care.