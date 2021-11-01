Double Donalsonville homicide under investigation

DONALSONVILLE - The body of an elderly male homicide victim was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County, Florida on Sunday, and the body of his spouse was found on the couple’s property in Seminole County, Georgia.

The double-homicide is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia authorities called for Jackson County’s help in the search for the male victim as its investigation unfolded there Sunday, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) dive team was successful in finding the body.

Authorities have arrested Kelly Kennedy, who was listed as living in the Donalsonville area, in connection to the case, according to a GBI press release. He was to be “formally charged (Monday) with their deaths along with other criminal charges in Seminole County,” the GBI said. The names of the victims had not been released as of late Monday pending further notifications to family members, officials said.

