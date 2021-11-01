 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double Donalsonville homicide under investigation
0 Comments
alert top story

Double Donalsonville homicide under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Body found in water near Neal’s Landing (copy)

Divers search the Chattahoochee River near Neal's Landing in search of a homicide victim on Sunday.

 JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

DONALSONVILLE - The body of an elderly male homicide victim was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County, Florida on Sunday, and the body of his spouse was found on the couple’s property in Seminole County, Georgia.

The double-homicide is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia authorities called for Jackson County’s help in the search for the male victim as its investigation unfolded there Sunday, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) dive team was successful in finding the body.

Authorities have arrested Kelly Kennedy, who was listed as living in the Donalsonville area, in connection to the case, according to a GBI press release. He was to be “formally charged (Monday) with their deaths along with other criminal charges in Seminole County,” the GBI said. The names of the victims had not been released as of late Monday pending further notifications to family members, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kennedy was found driving the couple’s missing vehicle and taken into custody. The case had started as a missing persons/welfare check in the 3000 block of Tom Mills Road in the Donalsonville area but soon turned into a homicide case. Law enforcement officials responding to that missing person/welfare check request “discovered evidence at the scene that indicated a struggle and suspected assault of some kind had taken place there.”

Georgia officials say the wife of the man found dead in Jackson County was discovered on the property of their home in Georgia.

The JCSO dive team was dispatched to search after the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reached out for help in the case around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, Operations Division, and Reserve Unit also responded and used multiple resources in the search. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also involved.

The male victim’s autopsy will be conducted in Florida since he was found in a body of water that state. The woman’s autopsy will take place at the GBI crime lab.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Trump officially running in 2024?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate
State and Regional News

Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate

  • Updated

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday issued an executive order banning the state's executive departments from cooperating with a Biden administration plan to require COVID-19 vaccines for large employers and federal contractors. The order directs state agencies to not enforce the federal plan and to cooperate with an expected lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General's office over the order. "Alabamians — ...

Alabama lawmakers start what’s likely to be contentious special session
State and Regional News

Alabama lawmakers start what’s likely to be contentious special session

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers meet in a special session starting today to draw new districts for congressional, legislative, and state Board of Education districts, a task required after every census to keep districts approximately equal in population. Republican and Democratic legislators are likely to disagree over the plans. Two Democratic state senators have already filed a federal lawsuit over the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert