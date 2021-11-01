Double Donalsonville homicide under investigation

DONALSONVILLE - The body of an elderly male homicide victim was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County, Florida on Sunday, and the body of his spouse was found on the couple’s property in Seminole County, Georgia.
The double-homicide is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia authorities called for Jackson County’s help in the search for the male victim as its investigation unfolded there Sunday, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) dive team was successful in finding the body.
Authorities have arrested Kelly Kennedy, who was listed as living in the Donalsonville area, in connection to the case, according to a GBI press release. He was to be “formally charged (Monday) with their deaths along with other criminal charges in Seminole County,” the GBI said. The names of the victims had not been released as of late Monday pending further notifications to family members, officials said.
Kennedy was found driving the couple’s missing vehicle and taken into custody. The case had started as a missing persons/welfare check in the 3000 block of Tom Mills Road in the Donalsonville area but soon turned into a homicide case. Law enforcement officials responding to that missing person/welfare check request “discovered evidence at the scene that indicated a struggle and suspected assault of some kind had taken place there.”
Georgia officials say the wife of the man found dead in Jackson County was discovered on the property of their home in Georgia.
The JCSO dive team was dispatched to search after the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reached out for help in the case around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, Operations Division, and Reserve Unit also responded and used multiple resources in the search. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also involved.
The male victim’s autopsy will be conducted in Florida since he was found in a body of water that state. The woman’s autopsy will take place at the GBI crime lab.