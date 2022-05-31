 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Election returns show Alabama state senator losing by single vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Alabama Senate

Campaign workers encourage votes for their local candidates near the Willowbrook Baptist Church polling station as Alabama votes in the state primary on Tuesday, May 24.

 Vasha Hunt, via AP

MONTGOMERY — A state legislator appears to have lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday, setting up a possible recount in the race.

The state GOP also plans to certify the results of another legislative race where some voters may have gotten the incorrect ballot. The losing candidate can pursue election contests, or a recount, if they choose.

Republican state Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn trailed primary challenger Jay Hovey by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said.

Hovey, a member of the Auburn City Council, had initially led by four votes, according to unofficial returns, but his lead shrank to a single vote after eligible provisional ballots were counted. Provisional ballots are votes where there was initially a question about the voter's eligibility. The vote is counted once that question is resolved.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Whatley has 24 hours to request a recount if he chooses. Alabama provides automatic recounts in general elections. In a primary election, a candidate must request and pay for the recount. Wahl said the candidate requesting a recount must put up a bond to pay for the process, but they will get the money back if the recount reverses the result.

People are also reading…

Whatley did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The Alabama Republican Party plans to certify the result of another close legislative primary in Etowah County where some voters might have gotten the wrong ballot, Wahl said. However, the losing candidate can file an election contest if they believe the outcome is incorrect.

Republican Rep. Gill Isbell of Gadsden trailed challenger Mack Butler, who previously served in the Legislature, according to unofficial returns. But the race is caught in a mix-up where some voters got ballots with the wrong House district. Merrill said the local Board of Registrars failed to accurately sort some voters into the correct legislative district after lawmakers drew new district lines. Merrill said last week they did not know how many voters were affected.

Wahl said the party, "really had no option" but to move forward with certification.

"The certification of the election is to confirm that the vote took place and what the result of that vote was," Wahl said. "After it's certified, candidates will have the option of challenging it or asking for a recount."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama congressional races to feature one runoff in June

Alabama congressional races to feature one runoff in June

Control of Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation likely will remain in Republican hands, but not without a contest. Two GOP candidates are in a runoff for the open District 5 seat in north Alabama. And three Republican incumbents and the only Democratic member face opposition in November. But all the incumbents will be heavy favorites. The highlight race is for the District 5 seat being vacated by Rep. Mo Brooks. Madison County Commission chair Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, advanced to a June 21 runoff. The winner will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur, who defeated Charlie Thompson.

Gov. Kay Ivey hits back against John Oliver, ‘liberal, Hollywood’ agenda

Gov. Kay Ivey hits back against John Oliver, ‘liberal, Hollywood’ agenda

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responded to criticism from late night host John Oliver Monday, saying she’s not bothered by critiques from a “liberal, Hollywood-friendly agenda.” “I can assure you that the people of Alabama want nothing to do with Mr. Oliver’s liberal, Hollywood-friendly agenda,” Ivey said, in comments to Breitbart News. “We’re going to continue to focus on helping our young people ...

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers slam police raids on homeless shelters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert