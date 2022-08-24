 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Alabama legislator accused of groping restaurant hostess

  • 0
Former Lawmaker Arrested

This booking photo from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shows former Alabama legislator Perry Hooper Jr., who police in Montgomery said was arrested on a sex abuse charge on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

 Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

MONTGOMERY — A former Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump is accused of grabbing a restaurant hostess from behind and groping her before she was able to break free.

Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 16 incident in downtown Montgomery. He was charged with first-degree sex abuse, according to court documents, and released on $15,000 bond.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant alleges Hooper approached the woman from behind at the hostess stand and "grabbed the victim's breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim's backside. He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free."

A text message to Hooper was not immediately returned. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

State law defines first-degree sex abuse as subjecting a person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

People are also reading…

Hooper, a member of a prominent Republican family, served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2003. He raised money for Trump in 2016 as chairman of Alabama Trump Victory in 2016. Hooper's father, Perry Hooper Sr., was chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dothan man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off, takes lump sum

Dothan man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off, takes lump sum

The winner of the Florida Lottery’s $1 million prize is an Alabama resident. Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Tampa Free Press reports he took the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. According to the report, Fotopoulos has played the Florida Lottery since 1988. “I’ve been ...

Ivey tours Montgomery school’s new STEM lab, says she has ‘clean bill of health’

Ivey tours Montgomery school’s new STEM lab, says she has ‘clean bill of health’

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made her first announced public appearance in almost three weeks this morning and told reporters she had a “clean bill of health.” The governor did not directly answer whether she has undergone a medical procedure in recent weeks. Ivey toured the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lab at Dalraida Elementary School in Montgomery. Members of the media were along ...

GE workers in Alabama seek union

GE workers in Alabama seek union

AUBURN — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organiz…

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog rescued after surviving impossible 100 foot fall off a cliff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert