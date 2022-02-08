EXPLAINER: How Alabama congressional map got to Supreme Court

LOWER COURT RULES FOR CHALLENGERS

Most voting rights cases are heard by a three-judge court under a provision of the Voting Rights Act, the landmark 1965 legislation that overcame determined resistance and opened the ballot box to Black Americans, mainly in Southern states. Later revisions expanded the law's reach to cover Hispanic and Native American voters in various parts of the country who had encountered systemic obstacles to voting.

In this case, a panel consisting of two appointees of former President Donald Trump and a third judge who was made a federal appeals court judge by former President Bill Clinton ruled unanimously that the Alabama map likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black voting strength and ordered the drawing of a second district with a Black majority, or close to it.

Qualifying for the congressional races had been scheduled to end Jan. 28. The judges pushed that back until Feb. 11 and gave lawmakers two weeks to produce a new map. The lower court said it would hire experts to draw a new map if the legislature didn't act by Monday.

ALABAMA APPEALS