 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Florida Gov. DeSantis vetoes new congressional maps

  • 0
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks to media members

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks to media members earlier this year in Tallahassee. 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the state's newly draw congressional maps Tuesday and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw the maps.

The veto puts more pressure on the Republican-dominated Legislature to approve a map and resolve any resulting lawsuits before the June 13 to 17 qualifying period for federal candidates. Florida is also creating a new 28th district because of population growth.

“In their, I guess, understandable zeal to try to comply with what they believe the Florida constitution required, they forgot to make sure what they were doing complied with the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” DeSantis said during a news conference.

In a rare move, DeSantis interjected himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new political lines following the federal census by submitting his own map. The Senate did not take the governor's map into consideration, and the House approved two maps, a primary map to try to appease DeSantis and a second in case the first map was found to be unconstitutional.

People are also reading…

While the House was debating the bill, DeSantis used Twitter to say the plan was “DOA."

Republican Senate President Wilton Simpson and Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls told lawmakers to return to the Capitol on April 19 to 22.

“Our goal is for Florida to have a new congressional map passed by the Legislature, signed by the Governor, and upheld by the court if challenged,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

At the news conference, DeSantis said, “We're not going to have it draw by a court.”

In 2010, voters approved a constitutional amendment aimed at preventing gerrymandering. It states that political maps have to be drawn in a way that does not favor or hurt a candidate or party, that districts should be compact and contiguous and that the ability of minorities to elect members to Congress should not be diminished.

DeSantis argues that a later U.S. Supreme Court ruling determined that districts can't be drawn with race being the primary factor. The governor's map would likely result in two Black members of Congress losing their seats.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panama City Beach grapples with disorder; 78 from Alabama arrested

Panama City Beach grapples with disorder; 78 from Alabama arrested

Florida law enforcement officials say they arrested 78 people from Alabama in Panama City Beach, Fla., over the weekend and confiscated 75 guns as spring break revelry devolved into chaos. “What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a multi-agency press conference held late Monday morning. “The behavior of these pathetic ...

PCB Spring Break: Large crowds expected, curfew ‘not off the table’

PCB Spring Break: Large crowds expected, curfew ‘not off the table’

Large spring break crowds are expected in Panama City Beach, Florida this week. Local police said they are prepared, even as reports that an Alabama man was injured in a Sunday shooting at a Waffle House. “Panama City Beach expected a large crowd this weekend. We had a plan in place due to a large number of visitors over the weekend. We have approximately 100 officers from our agency, the Bay ...

Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula after fishing boat accident

Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula after fishing boat accident

A Dothan man drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Eufaula after the fishing boat he was in tipped over and sank from winds and waves, the Henry County coroner said Monday. Claude Williams, 59, died in the incident, said Henry County Coroner Derek Wright. Another occupant in the boat survived. Police were called to Lake Eufaula near Calhoun Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday following a report of a ...

Alabama school officials ‘devastated’ student left at Nashville Zoo

Alabama school officials ‘devastated’ student left at Nashville Zoo

Officials for an Alabama school district say they are reviewing policies and procedures after an elementary student was left behind following a field trip at the Nashville Zoo. Athens City Schools said in a statement Thursday that a parent of the student involved has requested the district “not to comment any more than necessary, and we want to honor that request.” A student on a field trip ...

Brooks blames Shelby for nation’s $30 trillion debt

Brooks blames Shelby for nation’s $30 trillion debt

Retiring Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has long been known and praised for “bringing home the bacon” to his home state with financial influence and support from Mobile to Huntsville. On the campaign trail seeking to fill Shelby’s seat and running against Shelby’s former chief of staff, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks recently took aim at that financial influence and support that will be Shelby’s ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon union fight: Workers in Alabama vote whether to join union

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert