 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Florida Panhandle sheriff: Shoot if someone's breaking into your home

  • 0
dot generic police crime scene
Metro Creative Graphics

PACE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to "learn to shoot a lot better" and "save the taxpayers money."

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Pace, which is near Pensacola in Florida's Panhandle.

Multiple residents called 911 last Wednesday to report the break-ins and deputies quickly set up a perimeter, Johnson said. The suspect was jumping over fences and breaking into homes as deputies tried to catch him.

"We don't know which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not," Johnson said. "If someone is breaking into your house you're more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We'd prefer that you do actually."

He added that the sheriff's office conducts a gun safety course every other Saturday.

People are also reading…

"If you take that you'll shoot a lot better and hopefully you'll save the taxpayers money," he added.

After the man was shot at, deputies eventually caught up to him, already inside another home. As they broke through a door he was trying to block, the man went head-first through a window to escape, cutting himself on the glass.

The man has a record stretching back to when he was 13, Johnson said. He had spent more than six years in prison and had active felony warrants for his arrest at the time of his capture. He is being held on a $157,500 bond, and faces multiple charges, records show.

"He just can't seem to get the picture that crime does not pay," the sheriff said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DeSantis signs bill limiting tenure at Florida public universities

DeSantis signs bill limiting tenure at Florida public universities

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it harder for faculty at state universities to retain tenure, framing the legislation as another way that he and the Legislature are working to prevent educators from bringing their political views into the classroom. In a wide-ranging news conference at The Villages that took swings at Twitter and alleged that textbook publishers were ...

ACES report: Half of Alabama’s new teachers leave classroom within 3 years

ACES report: Half of Alabama’s new teachers leave classroom within 3 years

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. Learn more about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Mali violence: Several soldiers killed in multiple attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert