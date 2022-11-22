 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former Alabama lawmaker Hooper indicted on sex abuse charge

  • Updated
  • 0
A judge's gavel generic (copy) (copy) (copy)

A judge’s gavel rests on a book of law.

 Dreamstime,TNS

MONTGOMERY — A former Alabama lawmaker accused of sexually abusing a woman at a restaurant earlier this year was indicted on a felony charge, court records show.

Perry Hooper Jr., 68, of Montgomery, allegedly grabbed a woman's breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his pelvis into her backside, an affidavit showed. The woman was behind the host stand at a restaurant and Hooper was leaving, the document said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse on Friday, records shows. He remains free on bond.

An attorney for Hooper, who was initially arrested in August after the incident, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Hooper served in the Alabama House from 1983 to 2003 and his father, Perry Hooper, Sr., was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama’s rate of infant deaths expected to again rank among nation’s highest

Alabama’s rate of infant deaths expected to again rank among nation’s highest

The rate of infant deaths in Alabama for 2021 will again rank among the highest in the nation, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said today, with Black infants dying at twice the rate of white infants. Alabama’s infant mortality rate was 7.6 per 1,000 live births last year, up from 7.0 in 2020. Harris said that was not a statistically significant difference from last year or the previous ...

Ivey asks agencies for accounting of state vehicle usage

Ivey asks agencies for accounting of state vehicle usage

One day after voters elected Gov. Kay Ivey to a second four-year term, the governor sent a memo to state agencies in the executive branch asking for an accounting of state vehicles. “As we turn our attention to the next four years, one of my top priorities will be to ensure that state government is even more accountable to the people of Alabama,” Ivey wrote in the Nov. 9 memo. “An important ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert