Former House Speaker Hubbard apologizes, seeks early release from prison

In upholding the conviction this spring, justices noted that when contacting a company for one client, Hubbard “identified himself as a state legislator and as Speaker of the House of Representatives.” They also noted how one company executive wrote in an email that Hubbard could get the company, “in front of any speaker in the country regardless of party.”

The Republican was one of the state’s most powerful politicians until the ethics conviction in a corruption case ended his political career. Hubbard, the architect of the GOP’s takeover of the Alabama Legislature in 2010, was a legislator from Auburn and former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. He was elected House speaker soon after Republicans won control of both legislative chambers.

Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his 2016 felony conviction.

Hubbard was originally sentenced to 48 months behind bars, but that was reduced after some counts against him were overturned on appeal.

His attorney argued the 28-month sentence is well “outside the overwhelming majority of the similarly-situated individuals” that have been convicted in state court of state ethics violations, and listed sentences of other elected officials convicted in state court.