Friday is last day for in-person voter registration for primary runoff election

MONTGOMERY – Friday is the last day for in-person voter registration at local board of registrars offices in Alabama. However, Monday, June 6, is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration form for the June 21 primary runoff election, according to Secretary of State John Merrill.

Additionally, Alabamians may still register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or via the mobile app “Vote for Alabama” through Monday, June 6. All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the primary runoff election.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by election day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.