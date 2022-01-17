Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Once the slaves were freed one of the things they wanted to start was a church home. They wanted to work out their spiritual salvation and have a place to congregate, and they also were used as schools and other things," he said.

Black churches have been a key element of the African American community through generations of faith and struggle, and preserving them isn't just a brick-and-mortar issue but one of civil rights and racial justice, Leggs said in an interview.

"Historically Black churches deserve the same admiration and stewardship as the National Cathedral in Washington or New York's Trinity Church," he said. Trinity, where Alexander Hamilton and other historic figures are buried, was near Ground Zero and became a national touchstone after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In all, the project plans to assist more than 50 Black churches nationwide over the next three years, including some that are vacant or set for demolition or are struggling with inadequate funding, aging members and dwindling membership. While active congregations are the main priority, funding can also go to old church buildings that now house projects like community centers or treatment programs, Leggs said.