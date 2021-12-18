 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gambling legislation again before Alabama lawmakers in 2022 session
0 Comments
alert top story

Gambling legislation again before Alabama lawmakers in 2022 session

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gambling in Alabama

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a Florida retailer earlier this year. Lottery and casino legislation will likely be introduced in Alabama's upcoming 2022 legislative session.

 Wilfredo Lee, AP

MONTGOMERY — Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama's upcoming legislative session — with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November — but the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face primaries this spring.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Range said he plans to introduce a proposed constitutional amendment that would include a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites.

"This simply needs to get off our plate, off the table. We need to deal with this and waiting another year is not going to help us. That would just be revenue thrown aside or thrown away," Albritton said.

The Alabama Senate last year approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a state lottery as well as allow nine casino sites in the state, but the measure stalled in the House of Representatives. "My goal is to find a path to get the votes that we need," Albritton said of ongoing discussions.

However, some members of Republican leadership are doubtful about the outlook for any gambling legislation. Lawmakers face primaries in May which brings both election concerns and time constraints in the 2022 session, a key member said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I would be very surprised if it would pass in a regular session in an election year," Republican Rep. Steve Clouse, chairman of the House general fund budget committee, said. "By the time we get toward to end of March first of April people are going to be antsy to get out of there."

Robbie McGhee, vice chairman of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Council, said lawmakers would be giving the final decision to voters since the measure would have to be approved in a statewide vote. Albritton said his goal is to get the measure before voters in November.

"I think this is the perfect opportunity to say, 'That I'm going to give the power to people to make this decision,'" McGhee said.

Gambling legislation in the past has failed under a mix of opposition from conservative lawmakers and turf wars over who would get lucrative casino licenses. Owners of dog tracks and other electronic bingo operations have argued the Poarch Creeks should not have a monopoly.

Last year's Senate-passed bill, in addition to authorizing casinos operated by the tribe, would have given existing dog tracks and electronic bingo operations, such as Greenetrack and VictoryLand dog tracks, an advantage in trying to win the other casino licenses.

It is unclear what this year's bill would mean for those sites. Albritton said he expected the sites would initially have an interim license to continue gaming.

Albritton said he plans to propose that gambling revenue partly be used to fund mental health care and facilities. "That seems to be one major gap that we have in our state," he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Poll shows close Alabama Senate race between Mo Brooks, Katie Britt
State and Regional News

Poll shows close Alabama Senate race between Mo Brooks, Katie Britt

  • Updated

A survey conducted over four days last week by the polling firm McLaughlin & Associates shows a close race between Congressman Mo Brooks and first-time candidate Katie Britt for the Republican nomination in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race. Asked which candidate they would vote for if the primary was held that day, 31.4% of respondents picked Brooks and 26.2% picked Britt. Former U.S. Army aviator ...

Alabama Power, Mercedes Benz collaborating on solar power project
State and Regional News

Alabama Power, Mercedes Benz collaborating on solar power project

  • Updated

Alabama Power and Mercedes Benz U.S. International are collaborating on a solar power project in Lowndes County. The Alabama Public Service Commission last week approved an 80-megawatt station, the Letohatchee Solar Project, which will create about 300 construction jobs, according to Alabama Power. The station is projected to generate about $9 million in tax revenue over the life of the ...

+3
Former ambassador Lindy Blanchard exits Senate race, enters GOP race for governor
State and Regional News

Former ambassador Lindy Blanchard exits Senate race, enters GOP race for governor

  • Updated

WETUMPKA — Lindy Blanchard, a nonprofit director, former ambassador and major financial supporter of former President Donald Trump, entered the gubernatorial race on Tuesday, hitting traditional Alabama Republican issues while sprinkling in the former president's name. In a 10-minute speech in downtown Wetumpka, Blanchard — who went by Lynda during her Senate campaign — said she would oppose ...

'The first one changes you': Auburn, Alabama coaches recall their Iron Bowl debuts
State and Regional News

'The first one changes you': Auburn, Alabama coaches recall their Iron Bowl debuts

  • Updated

AUBURN — Gus Malzahn still doesn't use red pens. Bill Curry's wife went cash-only. Tommy Tuberville kept a 364-day timer. Terry Bowden learned a lesson from a tailgater. Every coach who passes through Auburn or Alabama is shaped by the Iron Bowl's pressure and pageantry. Every coach has a formative memory, a testamentary experience that speaks to the 128-year-old rivalry's consequential status ...

+2
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill meets with Trump, announcement coming in January
State and Regional News

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill meets with Trump, announcement coming in January

  • Updated

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill met with former president Donald Trump over the weekend, working on a project he said would likely be announced in January. Merrill met with Trump at his home and office at Mar-a-Lago in south Florida to discuss election integrity, transparency and accountability, as well as Alabama politics and even college football. The two also discussed an upcoming and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert