Gambling legislation again before Alabama lawmakers in 2022 session

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I would be very surprised if it would pass in a regular session in an election year," Republican Rep. Steve Clouse, chairman of the House general fund budget committee, said. "By the time we get toward to end of March first of April people are going to be antsy to get out of there."

Robbie McGhee, vice chairman of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Council, said lawmakers would be giving the final decision to voters since the measure would have to be approved in a statewide vote. Albritton said his goal is to get the measure before voters in November.

"I think this is the perfect opportunity to say, 'That I'm going to give the power to people to make this decision,'" McGhee said.

Gambling legislation in the past has failed under a mix of opposition from conservative lawmakers and turf wars over who would get lucrative casino licenses. Owners of dog tracks and other electronic bingo operations have argued the Poarch Creeks should not have a monopoly.

Last year's Senate-passed bill, in addition to authorizing casinos operated by the tribe, would have given existing dog tracks and electronic bingo operations, such as Greenetrack and VictoryLand dog tracks, an advantage in trying to win the other casino licenses.