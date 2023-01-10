 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Gas tax collections resume in Georgia on Wednesday after 10-month break

  • 0
Gas Taxes Georgia

Gas prices are shown on Dec. 12, 2022, in Madison, Ga. Drivers in Georgia have been paying the lowest gas prices in the nation thanks in part to a fuel tax holiday, but the state will resume collecting its taxes on gasoline and diesel on Wednesday. 

 John Bazemore, Associated Press

ATLANTA — State gasoline and diesel taxes make their return in Georgia on Wednesday.

The state will resume collecting a tax on gasoline of 29.1 cents per gallon and tax on diesel of 32.6 cents per gallon from wholesalers. That change is likely to trickle through rapidly to retailers who sell fuel to drivers.

In March, with broad bipartisan support, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law suspending the state's gas tax. He signed seven separate extensions after that, with the state forgoing an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue according to the governor's office.

Under state law, Kemp had the power to keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action during their session that began Monday. Republican legislative leaders have supported the suspension, and plan to replenish state roadbuilding funds from Georgia's $6.6 billion surplus.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kemp kept the suspension in place through his successful reelection campaign against Democrat Stacey Abrams, finally announcing in December that he would stop extending it. The gas tax break was part of Kemp's campaign to hand money to voters, saying he was helping them fight inflation.

On Tuesday, Georgia drivers were paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to motorist group AAA, at an average of $2.81 a gallon. The national average was $3.27 a gallon. The average diesel price in Georgia was $4.49 a gallon. Gasoline prices in Georgia are lower than a month or a year ago after peaking at $4.50 a gallon in June 2022.

Georgia is one of five states that had a broad gas tax holiday because of high pump prices. New York and Connecticut resumed fuel tax collections on Jan. 1. New York resumed its entire levy of 16 cents per gallon. Connecticut is phasing in its tax of 25 cents per gallon in 5-cent steps through May 1. Florida had a one-month gas tax holiday in October, while Maryland's ended in April. California has a partial holiday on diesel taxes.

Pump prices also include a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel.

Nationally, AAA said Monday that an increase in gasoline prices that began in late December may be leveling out or even falling.

"As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market," Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. "But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading in to Christmas may have been the lows for this winter."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk: Departing Sen. Richard Shelby ‘did his best to hold back SpaceX’

Elon Musk: Departing Sen. Richard Shelby ‘did his best to hold back SpaceX’

Retiring Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby “did his best to hold back SpaceX,” Elon Musk said on Twitter today. Musk’s shot came shortly after Shelby’s retirement on the day Shelby’s successor and former aide, Katie Britt, is sworn in to take Shelby’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Musk’s then-fledgling rocket company competed with so-called “legacy space” companies like Boeing and Northrop Grumman ...

Census: 24 Alabama towns, including Geneva and Headland, no longer count as urban areas

Census: 24 Alabama towns, including Geneva and Headland, no longer count as urban areas

Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border. [Can’t see the map? ...

Gas pump forecast indicates prices will see plenty of volatility in 2023

Gas pump forecast indicates prices will see plenty of volatility in 2023

There may be some good news in store for drivers in 2023. Projections by tracking site gasbuddy.com shows that the yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49. The lower prices will be driven by continuing improvement in refinery capacity though high levels of uncertainty remain amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘We have a whole community’: Anime festival kicks off in Nigeria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert