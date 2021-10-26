GOP advances legislative maps; Democrats say process rushed

McClendon said lawmakers had to rush because the state received census numbers late and lawmakers had to get four maps ready before the special session begins.

"There is plenty of time between now and when the legislators have to actually vote on this for citizens in Alabama to make comments to their legislators," McClendon said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton argued that the current congressional delegation and proposed map do not reflect the state's diversity. The seven-member delegation for decades has consisted of a single African American, elected from the only district with a majority Black population. The district is now represented by Rep. Terri Sewell.

African Americans make up about 26% of the state's population, and that is reflected in the composition of the Alabama Legislature and the Alabama Board of Education. "The congressional map is the only map we will draw that does not represent the 26%," Singleton said.

Singleton said he will introduce an alternate map during the special session.

McClendon said drawing the committee-approved map increases the chance that a minority will win District 7. He said creating two districts could lower those odds.