GOP hopefuls await vote count in Alabama Senate primary, race tightens

MONTGOMERY — The Republican primary for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby in Alabama has become a bitter, high-dollar race as candidates jockey for the nomination.

The three highest-profile candidates in Tuesday's primary are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who won — and then lost — former President Donald Trump's backing; Katie Boyd Britt, Shelby's former chief of staff; and Mike Durant, the owner of an aerospace company who is best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and captured in the events that inspired "Black Hawk Down."

At around 9:30 p.m., unofficial statewide vote totals showed Britt was ahead with 87,056 votes or 45.6%, followed by Brooks at 54,935 or 28.7% and Durant with 43,324 or 22.7%.

All three campaigns have indicated they expect that the race will go to a June 21 runoff, which is required if no candidate captures more than 50% of the initial vote.

Trump had initially endorsed Brooks but rescinded that backing in March, citing unhappiness with Brooks' performance and accusing the conservative congressman of going "woke" for suggesting it was time to move on from Trump's 2020 election fraud claims.

Both Britt and Durant have courted Trump's nod, but he has not committed to either.

Lillie Boddie, Karla M. Dupriest and Jake Schafer are also seeking the GOP nomination.

Shelby, one of the Senate's most senior members, announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022, igniting the messy GOP primary at a time when the national Republican Party is trying to chart a direction after Trump's departure.

Outside groups have pumped more than $20 million into the Alabama race to either support or oppose one of the frontrunners.

Phil. T. McCuiston Jr., 83, wore a cap emblazoned with "Trump" Monday to hear Brooks speak with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Huntsville.

"Trump gets 95% of them right, but on this one I'm going to stand with Brooks," said McCuiston, a retired businessman. "He's got the record."

Ashlie Combs, a 40 year-old veteran from Lincoln, said many of the men she served with in Iraq joined the armed forces because of Durant. She said she was impressed by his willingness to sit down with her and discuss ongoing issues for veterans, such as suicide rates.

"To have him sit and listen to me as a person and not just a number, or a box to check off, was great," Combs said.

Jack Graham, 71, cast his vote for Britt in east Montgomery on Tuesday.

"It's time to let the young people take over. Let's see what she can do. I think she's smart. She's level-headed. She has a good background. She's got good experience," Graham said.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee in November. Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson are vying for the Democratic nomination.