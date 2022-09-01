 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-October

Georgia Election Investigation

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29 in McDonough, Ga. On Thursday, Kemp extended the suspension of the state's gas tax through mid-October.

 Megan Varner, via AP

ATLANTA — Georgia's governor is extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Oct. 12.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fourth time.

Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support suspending the state's gas tax through May 31. Kemp signed earlier extensions in May and July.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train locomotive fuel.

Under state law, Kemp can suspend taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.

Georgia's gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of counties and the city of Atlanta also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia's tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon.

Kemp's extension comes as gas prices continue to fall from summer highs. According to motorist group AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia was $3.37 on Thursday. That's down about 40 cents in a month. While the national average is now $3.83, Georgia is one of 10 states, mostly in the South, with average gas prices below $3.50 a gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia remain 39 cents a gallon above where they were a year ago.

A gallon of diesel fuel is averaging $4.75 a gallon, down 25 cents in the last month.

The suspension costs the state more than $150 million a month in tax revenue. Kemp is backfilling money for road building using billions in state surplus.

Kemp has blamed President Joe Biden for inflation and high gas prices as he runs for reelection and seeks to tie Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams to the unpopular president. Abrams has called for Kemp to commit to suspending the gas tax through the end of the year.

The price of oil has risen dramatically around the world since Russian President Vladimir Putin began amassing troops on Ukraine's border and then invaded the eastern European country.

