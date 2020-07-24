Gov. Kay Ivey thanks, encourages Alabamians in Facebook video

Gov. Kay Ivey appeared in a video on her Facebook page Friday encouraging all Alabamians and thanking them for being compliant with the latest health orders concerning COVID-19.
She says she hopes these actions will have a big impact on the number of coronavirus cases and that the state needs two full weeks to see a change in the COVID-19 numbers.
