Gov. Kay Ivey thanks, encourages Alabamians in Facebook video
Gov. Kay Ivey appeared in a video on her Facebook page Friday encouraging all Alabamians and thanking them for being compliant with the latest health orders concerning COVID-19.

She says she hopes these actions will have a big impact on the number of coronavirus cases and that the state needs two full weeks to see a change in the COVID-19 numbers.

