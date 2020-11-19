Ivey announces $200 million grant program for small business

MONTGOMERY – Alabama's small businesses, non-profits and faith-based organizations impacted by COVID-19 will benefit from a $200 million grant program announced this week by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Revive Plus is the second wave of funding for these organizations with 50 or fewer employees and will award grants of up to $20,000 for expenses they have incurred due to operational interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related business closures.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Nov. 23.

“As the state has rolled out over $1 billion of the CARES Act monies to the individuals and businesses affected by COVID-19, it became evident the group most overwhelmingly hurt during the pandemic were the small ‘mom and pop’ shops,” Ivey said in a Wednesday news release. “A second round of assistance through Revive Plus will ensure that the small business owners who have borne the brunt of the downed economy can be made as whole as possible. As we head into the holiday season, my hope is that this will be welcome news for our businesses and help ease their burdens from what has been a very hard year.”