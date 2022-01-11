Ivey: State must be 'smart' about pandemic relief funds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“From the moment the White House rolled out their scare tactic plans to try to force the COVID-19 vaccine on Americans, I assured the people of Alabama that we were standing firmly against it. And I’ll call this nonsense what it is: That is an un-American, outrageous breach of our federal law,” Ivey told lawmakers.

Alabama is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant. As a precaution, seating was limited at the governor’s address. Masks were suggested, but not required for attendees.

Ivey proposed 4% pay raises for state and school employees, more funding for school programs to make up for lost learning during the pandemic.

The governor said she is proposing resources for grants for low-performing elementary schools. Ivey is also supporting legislation to create a math task force that would recommend recruit and retain math teachers and to boost student test scores.

She also proposed $12 million investment for two additional mental health crisis centers, as well as other health services.