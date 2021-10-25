Harsin declines to address vax status after Auburn mandate

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin declined to address his vaccination status days after the university imposed a mandate requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The university mandate, which went into effect last Friday, imposes a Dec. 8 deadline for employees to be vaccinated or they could face termination.

Harsin has declined to say whether he's vaccinated since reporters first asked at Southeastern Conference media days in July.

"I'm aware of the new policy," he said Monday. "I appreciate you have to ask the question and understand it, but it doesn't change ... I mean, the executive order, all those things, it doesn't change the fact that I'm not going to discuss any individual's decision or status on the vaccine or anyone else's including my own, like I said before.

"So from the beginning, I think I've made it clear that that wasn't something that I was going to talk about or discuss. I wasn't going to go down that road and don't feel like right now that's any different."

Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Oct. 18 for for refusing a state vaccination mandate for employees.

