 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henrietta Boggs, Alabama native, former first lady of Costa Rica dead at 102
0 comments

Henrietta Boggs, Alabama native, former first lady of Costa Rica dead at 102

Only $5 for 5 months
Henrietta Boggs
First Lady of the Revolution / Primera Dama de la Revolución Facebook page

Alabama native, and former First Lady of Costa Rica Henrietta Boggs passed away Wednesday at 102, according to the First Lady of the Revolution / Primera Dama de la Revolución Facebook page.

Born in Birmingham, Boggs made a life-changing trip to visit her uncle when she was young and met a Latin American man, Jose ‘Don Pepe’ Figueres. In 1941 they were married. Figueres went on to lead a revolution in the Central American country.

Boggs served as Costa Rica’s first lady from 1948-49 in the years following that civil war. During that time, she lobbied successfully for women to have the right to vote.

Later, Boggs and Figueres divorced before he was elected president in 1953. She later remarried and moved back to Alabama in the 1950s, settling into a Montgomery neighborhood, where she lived out her life.

A film was made about her life, “First Lady of the Revolution.” Boggs was also a mother, journalist, activist and author.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert