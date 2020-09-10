Henrietta Boggs, Alabama native, former first lady of Costa Rica dead at 102

Alabama native, and former First Lady of Costa Rica Henrietta Boggs passed away Wednesday at 102, according to the First Lady of the Revolution / Primera Dama de la Revolución Facebook page.

Born in Birmingham, Boggs made a life-changing trip to visit her uncle when she was young and met a Latin American man, Jose ‘Don Pepe’ Figueres. In 1941 they were married. Figueres went on to lead a revolution in the Central American country.

Boggs served as Costa Rica’s first lady from 1948-49 in the years following that civil war. During that time, she lobbied successfully for women to have the right to vote.

Later, Boggs and Figueres divorced before he was elected president in 1953. She later remarried and moved back to Alabama in the 1950s, settling into a Montgomery neighborhood, where she lived out her life.

A film was made about her life, “First Lady of the Revolution.” Boggs was also a mother, journalist, activist and author.

