Hubbard asks to address court about apology, calls
top story

Hubbard asks to address court about apology, calls

  • Updated
State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

This photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard.

 HOGP

MONTGOMERY — Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking to address the judge about his disputed apology for his ethics conviction as he seeks early release from prison, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Hubbard in September signed a letter apologizing for his 2016 ethics conviction as he seeks early release from a state prison. But state attorneys used transcripts of his prison phone calls to argue he was not truthful.

Hubbard’s lawyer on Tuesday filed a motion for a hearing on the request so Hubbard can address the court about his apology and the transcripts.

“Defendant wishes to explain to the Court that his letter of apology was —and is — entirely truthful, but rather than attempting to provide line-by-line context to the transcripts, defendant believes that most efficient and effective way to best explain his position and thoughts is by directly addressing this honorable court,” the motion stated.

Hubbard would welcome questioning by state attorneys about his words, his lawyer wrote.

Hubbard has served more than a year of a 28-month prison sentence after losing appeals that challenged his 2016 conviction for violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain.

