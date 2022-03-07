In Selma, foot soldier’s kin boosts youth voting rights role

“The most popular memory today of the movement is one that’s largely led by older Black intellectuals and activists, and that’s a convenient memory, but it’s not fully accurate,” said John Giggie, an associate professor of history at the University of Alabama and director of the Summersell Center for the Study of the South.

Whether it’s civil rights history in Selma, Montgomery, Birmingham or tiny Greensboro, nearly every part of the Alabama racial justice movement depended on the willingness of people as young as high schoolers to take risks and make sacrifices, Giggie said.

“How have we not served the younger generation well? By not insisting that, when you look back, you need to see yourself in this movement,” he added.

In January, lawmakers in Washington failed to meet a deadline civil rights leaders had set for passing federal voting rights legislation following a wave of proposals in conservative-leaning states to curb access to early voting, eliminate same-day voter registration, limit mail-in vote casting and decrease the number of ballot drop boxes used in pandemic-era elections, among other effects.