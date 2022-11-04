 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

In the 5 states without lotteries, including Alabama, a case of Powerball envy

  • Updated
  • 0
Lottery Jackpot

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tickets on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Powerball jackpot climbed over $1.6 billion on Friday after no one won Wednesday's drawing. 

 Kristopher Radder, The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

WEST POINT, Ga. — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot.

She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.

"I think it's ridiculous that we have to drive to get a lottery ticket," Williams, 67, said.

Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mix of reasons have kept them away, including objections from conservatives, concerns about the impact on low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing gaming operations.

People are also reading…

"I'm pretty sure the people of Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia appreciate all of our contributions to their roads, bridges, education system and many other things they spend that money on," said Democratic legislator Chris England, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Several times weekly, England hears from constituents asking when Alabama will approve a lottery: "Especially when people look on TV and see it's (more than) $1.5 billion dollars."

In 1999, Alabama voted down a lottery referendum under a mix of opposition from churches and out-of-state gambling interests. Lottery proposals have since stagnated in its legislature, the issue now intertwined with debate over electronic gambling.

In Georgia, a billboard along Interstate 85 beckons motorists to stop at a gas station billing itself as the "#1 LOTTERY STORE" — 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Alabama-Georgia line. Alabama car tags outnumbered Georgia ones in the parking lot at times and a line for ticket purchases stretched across the store.

Similarly, anybody in Utah wanting a lottery ticket must drive to Idaho or Wyoming, the two nearest states to the Salt Lake City metro area, where most of the population resides. Lotteries have long been banned in Utah amid stiff opposition to gambling by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church. The faith has its headquarters in Salt Lake City and the majority of lawmakers and more than half of the state's residents belong to the religion.

In Malad, Idaho, 13 miles (21 kilometers) from the Utah line, KJ's Kwik Stop is taking advantage of Powerball's absence in Utah, advertising directly to Utah residents to cross over for tickets. "Just because Utah doesn't participate in the lottery doesn't mean you can't!" their website read recently.

KJ's sold hundreds of Powerball tickets to Utah residents on Thursday alone, said Cassie Rupp, a Kwik Stop cashier.

In Alaska, when oil prices slumped in recent years, legislative proposals to generate revenue through lottery games, including possibly Powerball, faltered. A 2015 report suggested annual proceeds from a statewide lottery could be around $8 million but cautioned such a lottery could negatively affect charitable gaming activities such as raffles.

Anchorage podcast host Keith Gibbons was in New York earlier this week but forgot to buy a Powerball ticket, even though he didn't know the size of the jackpot. His response when told how big it was: "I need a ticket."

He believes even though Alaska is extremely diverse — Anchorage School District students speak more than 100 languages besides English in their homes — offering Powerball would appeal to everyone.

"There's a little bit of everybody here, and so when you bring things like that, it doesn't just speak to our culture, it speaks to all cultures because everybody wants money, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to be part of the scene," Gibbons said.

Not everyone agrees.

Bob Endsley is no fan of Powerball. He says Alaskans shouldn't have the opportunity to buy tickets. "It's a waste of money," said Endsley, also finding fault with the taxes that have to be paid on winnings and the increasing jackpots.

Taking a break from shoveling snow off his sidewalk, the Anchorage man said he once won $10,000 in a Canadian lottery. But it was so long ago, he said, that he doesn't remember what he did with the windfall other than "paid taxes."

Hawaii joins Utah as the two states prohibiting all forms of gambling. Measures to establish a Hawaii state lottery or allow casinos are periodically introduced in the Legislature but routinely fail in committee.

Opponents say legalized gambling would disproportionately harm Hawaii's low-income communities and encourage gambling addictions. Some argue the absence of casinos allows Hawaii to maintain its status as a family-friendly destination. Gambling is popular among Hawaii residents, however, with Las Vegas one of their top vacation destinations.

Wearing a University of Alabama cap, John Jones of Montgomery, Alabama, bought a Powerball ticket on Thursday in Georgia. He voted for an Alabama lottery in 1999 and said he hopes lawmakers there try again. A retired painter, Jones said he usually doesn't buy a lottery ticket, but decided to take a chance.

He said many Alabamians seem to be doing the same at the Georgia store. "I even met some friends over here," said Jones, 67.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UAB physicians say Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID

UAB physicians say Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID

Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases. Children’s of Alabama hospital reported they are at full capacity. Nationwide, an estimated 75% of ...

Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to strip racist language from the state constitution. They will also vote on 10 constitutional amendments. The ratification vote follows a yearslong effort. It deletes repealed and redundant provisions and reorganizes the sprawling document. One amendment is aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. Another would require governors to give notice before commuting a death sentence.

Alabama poll shows Ivey, Britt hold commanding leads in next week’s election

Alabama poll shows Ivey, Britt hold commanding leads in next week’s election

A survey conducted by the polling firm Cygnal for Alabama Daily News and Gray Television showed Gov. Kay Ivey, Katie Britt, and other Republican candidates holding lopsided leads in next week’s general election. Alabama Daily News released the results today on its Inside Alabama Politics report. Cygnal conducted the survey Oct. 27-29 with 616 likely general election voters. The margin of error ...

Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution on Nov. 8

Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution on Nov. 8

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document. Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to be more user-friendly, although it does not make the policy changes that some reformers have sought. The state's 1901 constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. The document is also believed to be the longest in the world, having been amended 978 times.

Deadlines near to receive absentee ballot in Alabama for Nov. 8 election

Deadlines near to receive absentee ballot in Alabama for Nov. 8 election

Alabama voters who want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 8 election are running out of time to obtain their ballots. Tuesday is the last day for absentee election managers in each county to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail. Voters will have two more days, through Thursday, to apply for an absentee ballot in person at their county absentee election manager’s office. ...

Report: Fewer than 10 abortions performed monthly in Alabama since Roe ruling

Report: Fewer than 10 abortions performed monthly in Alabama since Roe ruling

Abortions in Alabama fell from more than 500 terminations in June to fewer than 10 each month following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on June 24, according to a new report. The number of abortions was in decline in the state before the court removed national protections for the procedure, according to researchers with the Society of Family Planning, which advocates ...

Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?

The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country that mostly bungled the last public health settlement with Big Tobacco. Overall, less than ...

Tuberville calls lawmaker stock trading ban 'ridiculous'

Tuberville calls lawmaker stock trading ban 'ridiculous'

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville called a proposed ban on members of Congress trading stocks “ridiculous,” saying it would discourage some people from serving in Congress. In an interview with The Independent, Tuberville said, “They might as well start sending robots up here...You can’t do anything.” Legislators are allowed to trade even if policies they make through various committees they sit on, ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Orleans under threat from hurricanes, rising sea levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert