 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ivey: Alabama's workforce at new record high; state jobless rate steady at 2.6%

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama jobless rate July 2022

A now hiring banner is shown at the entrance to the McDonald’s in the Westway shopping complex last month. Alabama’s unemployment remained steady for July.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

MONTGOMERY – Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday.

“Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” Ivey said in a press release from her office. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also connecting folks in our workforce with existing resources to ensure they are highly skilled and well-equipped.”

The civilian labor force, which is the number of people who are either working or looking for work, has increased to its highest ever level at 2,291,962, representing a yearly increase of 47,818. The number of people counted as employed has also reached a new record high at 2,232,543, representing a yearly increase of 65,475.

People are also reading…

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 34,300, with gains in the construction sector (+8,700), the education and health services sector (+7,200) and the manufacturing sector (+5,300), among others. In the Wiregrass,

“Alabama’s record-low unemployment rate is continuing to hold steady, and we are continuing to see other record-breaking employment statistics, month after month,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “People are working in Alabama in record numbers, and employers are adding jobs in nearly all major industry sectors, gaining more than 34,000 jobs since last year Wages are increasing in Alabama as well. We’re seeing the second highest weekly wage rate in history, an increase of nearly $28 per week.”

Average weekly wages are at their second highest level, measuring $1,005.34 per week. Additionally, the trade, transportation and utilities sector and the professional and business services sector reached new record high weekly wage levels, at $820.00 and $1,332.54, respectively.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.1%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.4% and St. Clair, Limestone, Clay, and Blount Counties at 2.5%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 11.3%, Perry County at 8.3% and Lowndes County at 8.1%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Trussville and Vestavia Hills at 1.9%, Homewood at 2.0% and Alabaster and Madison at 2.1%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 9.4%, Prichard at 7.5% and Bessemer at 4.9%.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

USPS starts next-day business service in select Alabama areas

USPS starts next-day business service in select Alabama areas

Alabama is one of several states where the U.S. Postal Service today launched a new delivery service connecting businesses with customers. USPS Connect Local is now available at select locations throughout the state, according to U.S.P.S. It offers next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. The service also includes USPS ...

Alabama GOP ‘in solidarity’ with Trump after search, wants closed primaries

Alabama GOP ‘in solidarity’ with Trump after search, wants closed primaries

The Alabama Republican State Executive Committee voted Saturday during its annual summer meeting to “stand in solidarity” with former President Donald Trump following the search of his Mar-a-Lago home, calling the actions of the FBI and the Department of Justice an “unprecedented overreach” and condemning the Biden administration. Paul Reynolds, national committeeman of the state GOP, ...

Alabama schools chief wants $799 million more in funding for counselors, nurses, principals

Alabama schools chief wants $799 million more in funding for counselors, nurses, principals

Alabama’s schools chief wants $799 million more for K-12, new budget proposal shows Alabama board of education members got a first look at State Superintendent Eric Mackey’s spending priorities for the 2023-24 school year at Thursday’s work session in Montgomery. In total, the proposal calls for spending $799 million more, with $726 million going straight to local school districts. If ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fires kill at least 41 people across Algeria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert