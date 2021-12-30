 Skip to main content
Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence, sex assault victims
Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence, sex assault victims

Gov. Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $6.8 million in U.S. Department of Justice funds to help provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims as well as training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.

The funds will provide services including safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy, community education, and prevention services.

“Sadly, domestic violence affects some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them navigate the process of preventing further abuse,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims as well as assist with investigations.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources and training they need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to organizations that provide direct services, including these southeast and central Alabama communities:

The House of Ruth Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike): $79,176

City of Andalusia (Covington): $134,400

Legal Services Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike): $82,984

Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery): $110,575

Columbus Alliance for Battered Women, Inc. (Russell): $42,990

Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $223,200

