Ivey: Oppose Biden vaccine mandate through courts, not legislation

Mark Colson, president of the Alabama Trucking Association – which also opposes HB31 and similar measures – said Ivey’s executive order was “spot on” and argued that businesses “should be making their own decisions and not the government.”

“In the end, government has a responsibility to create clarity, consistency and confidence for the private sector and let the job creators do their job,” said Colson.

Colson called HB31, “a government overreach” that would create “a flurry of lawsuits against businesses and provide another pay day” for trial lawyers.

He added, “We stand united in our opposition to HB31 and the Biden vaccine mandate.”

A reported two dozen states run by GOP governors, including Alabama, are expected to challenge the federal vaccine mandates through the legal system. Ivey’s executive order issued on Monday begins to prepare for the legal battles ahead by requiring all state agencies to support efforts by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office to overturn the requirements.

Asked about a legal strategy, Ivey said, “I think (Marshall) is waiting on orders to be sent out by President Biden. We haven’t seen them yet. We don’t know what we’re fighting.”