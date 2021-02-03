Ivey Q&A: Governor discusses gambling, prisons and COVID

Ivey, a Republican, expressed doubt about a Senate bill that would limit the power of the state health officer and governor during a pandemic. The bill comes as a reaction to lengthy public health orders. Ivey did not commit to legislative proposals to change sentencing laws or to alter the state law that prohibits the removal of monuments.

Here is how she answered questions on a range of subjects. Some answers have been condensed for brevity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. As you’re aware there’s been a lot of frustration among people in the early rollout of the COVID vaccine, people unable to get appointments. Where do you think the downfall has been?

A. “I don’t focus on downfalls. Let’s find out what we can do to fix it. (The Health Department) has recently released the online portal. You can go there and sign up for an appointment, even though it may not be immediate. .... So that’s easier to get than just the telephone number.”

Q. What have you been telling the feds about what the state needs to get more people vaccinated?

A. “We need more vaccine. Actually, we were promised a whole lot more (vaccine) than what’s been delivered and even with the slight increase that we got, it’s still not nearly enough to meet our needs.”