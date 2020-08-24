Latitude Margaritaville community construction underway in Bay County, Florida

On the west side of State Road 79, in Florida, north of the intracoastal waterway, construction is underway for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a community in Bay County, Florida.

The community project is being built through a partnership between between Minto Homes and the St. Joe Company and is part of a different brand within the same family of brands as the Jimmy Buffett restaurant.

The 3,500-home project is geared for residents 55 years old and older.

According to reports, as of Thursday, development and construction of the community’s sales office was underway. Homes should begin construction later this fall and the plans are for the community to be open in spring of 2021.

For Mayor Mark Sheldon of Panama City Beach, the development is "an amazing opportunity." to draw more people to the Gulf Coast.

"To think about 3,500 homes coming into our community with people who have disposable income and want to come enjoy the Northwest Florida Panhandle for what it is, is a fabulous project for us," Sheldon said.

He also said homes will start at about $200,000 — something he believed would be an extra incentive for people to come check out the area.

