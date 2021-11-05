Lawsuits challenge new Alabama congressional districts

MONTGOMERY — Two lawsuits are challenging Alabama's newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of African Americans with one majority-minority district out of seven.

An organization announced a lawsuit Thursday on the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new congressional, legislative and school board districts into law. A previously filed lawsuit by two state senators and several voters was also updated Thursday to challenge the new map.

Alabama lawmakers this week approved a congressional map expected to maintain the current partisan balance: the seven-member congressional delegation with six Republicans elected from heavily white districts and one Democrat elected from the only majority-white district. Alabama has a population that is about 26% Black.

A lawsuit backed by an organization aligned with a Democratic group says the plan violates the Voting Rights Act "because it strategically cracks and packs Alabama's Black communities, diluting Black voting strength and confining Black voting power to one majority-Black district."

The lawsuit was supported by the National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is led by Eric Holder, who was attorney general under President Barack Obama.

