Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock got “married” over the weekend

Loretta Lynn surprised her fans over the weekend with news that she’d up and married Kid Rock.

Well, not exactly.

It was all in fun, but the happy “couple” is having a lot of fun with it. They have been good friends for several years, according to family.

The “news” began with a post on Facebook from Loretta Lynn, who was attending a wedding vow renewal ceremony for two family members.

“Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married,” Lynn said. “Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

The country star’s granddaughter added the context in her own Facebook post.

The vow renewal ceremony was already over when the lights were turned on Lynn and Rock, according to Tayla Lynn.

“Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy,” she said. “They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke)."

In the dozens of photos posted by the family, one shows Rock down on one knee, placing a ring on Loretta Lynn’s finger while she’s wearing a white veil.