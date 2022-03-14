 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man, 2-year-old child die in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic police crime scene (copy)
Metro Creative Graphics

TUSCALOOSA — Someone in a vehicle pulled up to a home near a park and opened fire with at least one rifle. leaving a man and a 2-year-old child dead, authorities said Monday.

Police were searching for three people who may have been present at the killing of Marcus Winston, 25, and the youngster on Sunday afternoon, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. But no charges were filed and the three may or may not be suspects, he told a news conference.

Authorities did not release a possible motive or the name of the child, who Kennedy said wasn't related to Winston.

Earlier, in a statement shared on social media, Mayor Walt Maddox referred to unnamed suspects in the shooting and said they "are not new" to Tuscaloosa police.

"The fact that the suspects are known speaks to our state's broken criminal justice system," Maddox said.

Authorities didn't release many details of the shooting, which occurred at a residence beside Freeman Park. The shots came from a white, four-door vehicle that witnesses identified both as a car and small sport-utility vehicle with multiple people inside, Kennedy said.

People are also reading…

"We had a vehicle drive by and fire multiple times into the front yard of the residence, striking two individuals who were outside," he said.

Winston died on the scene and the child died later at a hospital.

Maddox said that based on his experiences, someone knew a drive-by shooting could happen. "Our humanity must compel us to do everything in our power to save lives," he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama soaring gas price increases now among top in the nation

Alabama soaring gas price increases now among top in the nation

Alabama is no longer among the cheapest states in the U.S. to buy gasoline, according to AAA, as prices at the pump continue to soar. AAA says Alabama also saw the fifth-highest increases in the U.S. in the price of unleaded regular gasoline over the last week, even as the cost continues to surge. The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Alabama this morning is $3.98, a hike of seven ...

Florida Panhandle fires: Evacuations near Panama City continue

Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle continue to battle wildfires that have forced thousands of evacuations. According to the Florida Forest Service, there are at least three blazes underway in Bay County. The fire is believed to have originated in Gulf County before spreading into Bay and Calhoun counties. All three counties are under states of emergency. In Bay County, the blazes are: The ...

Dothan gas prices at top of state's metro areas as Alabama hits record high

Dothan gas prices at top of state's metro areas as Alabama hits record high

Alabamians are now paying more for gasoline on average than they ever have. The statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is $4.13, according to AAA Alabama. That’s seven cents higher than the old record price - $4.05, recorded on Sept. 16, 2008. The national average is $4.38, up another 13 cents in one day. A month ago, the average price in Alabama was 93 cents ...

Tuberville says: Daylight saving time a ‘nuisance'

Tuberville says: Daylight saving time a ‘nuisance'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville shared stories from Alabama residents who want to do away with daylight saving time during a floor speech Monday pointing out his support for a Senate bill to stop the yearly tradition of springing forward and falling back. Tuberville noted that daylight saving time was created as a temporary measure during World War I and was initially known as “war time” to help ...

Alabama finally back below 5% positivity on COVID tests

Alabama finally back below 5% positivity on COVID tests

Alabama’s positivity rate for COVID tests over the last seven days fell below 5% for the first time since before the start of the record-shattering omicron surge. In fact, Alabama’s positivity rate hasn’t been this low since before the delta surge. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows just 4% of COVID tests performed in the state over the last seven days have come back ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Multiple geomagnetic storms are headed for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert