Medical association concerned about supply limits on monoclonal antibodies
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 Joe Cavaretta

Doctors with an Alabama medical association voiced their concerns Monday about the federal government limiting the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments credited with reducing hospitalizations from COVID-19.

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama questioned the decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to limit access to monoclonal antibodies when the state’s hospitals are still so overwhelmed.

“Alabama’s hospitals are full and under tremendous stress,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association, in a news release. “That’s why physicians are very concerned about federal efforts that will end up limiting our supply and access to this effective treatment. We’re calling on the federal government to help us provide more of this treatment – not less – so we can save lives and keep COVID patients out of the hospital.”

There were 2,474 people hospitalized Monday with COVID-19. Hospitalizations in Alabama have dropped since peaking at 2,890 patients on Sept. 1.

On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said that health care providers in Alabama would only receive about 70% of the monoclonal antibody supply requested due to the limited allocation. During a regular media briefing, Harris said the limits, which have never been done before, should be temporary and supplies would hopefully return to normal in October.

The limits were brought on by surges of COVID-19 cases in other Southeastern states, Harris said.

“Monoclonal antibodies are a very effective, highly effective way of preventing people from becoming seriously ill if they’re infected with COVID,” Harris said. “They can also be used to prevent infection in people who’ve been exposed to COVID.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created antibodies that mimic the body’s own immune response. Advocates of the treatments say the infusions not only reduce the severity of COVID symptoms but reduce the chances of patients ending up in a hospital.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has advocated for use of monoclonal antibodies, especially for those considered high risk. The treatment is typically given by IV and ideally within five to seven days after symptoms begin. ADPH has worked with the medical association to enroll new providers, which are now up to 228 in the state.

Locally, Flowers Hospital has done thousands of the infusion treatments since December, and the hospital recently helped Surgery Center South start up a monoclonal antibody clinic so the treatment could be offered to more patients.

According to the Medical Association, 142 of the state’s 228 sites providing monoclonal antibody treatments are non-hospital locations such as physician offices and urgent care centers.

“Many patients who receive monoclonal antibody treatment report feeling better within 24 to 48 hours,” Arora said. “The best way people can avoid COVID-19 and hospitalization is to get vaccinated. Monoclonal antibody treatment is not a substitute for COVID vaccinations. However, if someone does test positive for COVID-19, they should immediately talk to a physician and see if they qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment. It can be a life-saver if given in the first 10 days of symptoms.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

