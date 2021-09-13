Medical association concerned about supply limits on monoclonal antibodies

Doctors with an Alabama medical association voiced their concerns Monday about the federal government limiting the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments credited with reducing hospitalizations from COVID-19.

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama questioned the decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to limit access to monoclonal antibodies when the state’s hospitals are still so overwhelmed.

“Alabama’s hospitals are full and under tremendous stress,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association, in a news release. “That’s why physicians are very concerned about federal efforts that will end up limiting our supply and access to this effective treatment. We’re calling on the federal government to help us provide more of this treatment – not less – so we can save lives and keep COVID patients out of the hospital.”

There were 2,474 people hospitalized Monday with COVID-19. Hospitalizations in Alabama have dropped since peaking at 2,890 patients on Sept. 1.